Detroit police challenged over face recognition flaws, bias

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Silkie Carlo, left, demonstrates in front of a mobile police facial recognition facility outside a shopping centre in London. A Black man who says he was unjustly arrested because facial recognition technology mistakenly identified him as a suspected shoplifter is calling for a public apology from Detroit police. And for the department to abandon its use of the controversial technology. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan, File)