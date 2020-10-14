Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, people crowd the beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., as the state swelters under a heat wave. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the Earth reached a record hot September, saying that thereâs nearly a two-to-one chance that 2020 will end up as the globeâs hottest year on record. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)