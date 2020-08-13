Federal judge refuses to block campus sexual assault rule changes

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos arrives for an event in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. A federal judge on Wednesday allowed the Education Department to move forward with new rules governing how schools and universities respond to complaints of sexual assault. DeVos said the ruling is âœyet another victory for students and reaffirms that studentsâ rights under Title IX go hand in hand with basic American principles of fairness and due process.â (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)