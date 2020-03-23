Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.