Flight 93 families hope to keep story alive

Visitors walk a path at the Flight 93 National Memorial, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Shanksville, Pa. Serene, stark and seemingly in the middle of nowhere in Pennsylvania, the National Park Service memorial to the people who died on United Airlines Flight 93 is hard to find on a map â" as the Sept, 11, 2001, terrorist attack itself slips deeper into the nation's collective memory. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)