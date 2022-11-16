Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints voiced its support for proposed federal legislation safeguarding same-sex marriages.
The Utah-based faith said in a statement Tuesday that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships against God’s commandments.
Yet it said it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they don’t infringe on religious groups’ right to believe as they choose. Support for the Respect for Marriage Act under consideration in Congress is the church’s latest step to stake out a more welcoming stance toward the LGBTQ community, while holding firm to its belief that same-sex relationships are sinful.
Florida’s Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. It’s the opening of the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections.
Scott is the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts and has long feuded with McConnell over the party’s approach to reclaiming a Senate majority.
In a letter to Senate Republicans, Scott wrote, “If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me.” Republicans are holding their leadership elections on Wednesday.