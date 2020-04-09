Georgia postpones primaries again because of coronavirus

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.