Iceberg wall collapse at Titanic Museum hurts 3

FILE - In this April 3, 2012 file photo, visitors check the passenger list against their boarding pass to see if they were a survivor or casualty of the sinking of the ship at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The iceberg wall at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The attraction closed Monday night after the collapse but reopened for those with tickets on Tuesday.(Curt Habraken/The Mountain Press via AP, File)