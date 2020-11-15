Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy at times with a steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy at times with a steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.