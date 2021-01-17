Peabody - We regret to announce the passing of Kathy T. Ho, 57, of Peabody, on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, John and Miriam Tran of Malden. She is survived by her husband, Barry Ho of Peabody, her two sons, Derek Ho and his wife Brenda Lau of Malden, and Br…