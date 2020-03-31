Mother gets 7 months in college admissions scam

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez arrive at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Henriquez and her husband were charged with paying $400,000 in bribes to get their oldest daughter into Georgetown as a bogus tennis recruit in 2016. They also paid bribes to have someone cheat on their daughters' college entrance exams, authorities said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)