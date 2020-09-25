Navy releases documents from Cold War loss of submarine

The U.S. Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Thresher is launched bow-first at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, on July 9, 1960. A judge ordered the Navy to release the documents from the investigation into the sinking of the USS Thresher 57 years ago, the deadliest submarine disaster in U.S. history, and the first batch was made public on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo, File)