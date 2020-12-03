Next for Biden: Getting the right health team as virus rages

In this Dec. 1, 2020, photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Up soon for Biden: naming his top health care officials as the coronavirus pandemic rages. Itâs hard to imagine more consequential picks. Biden is expected to announce his choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services next week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)