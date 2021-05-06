NY: Broadband companies paid for 8.5M fake net neutrality comments

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. The Office of the New York Attorney General said in a new report, Thursday, May 6, 2021, that a campaign funded by the broadband industry submitted millions of fake comments supporting the 2017 repeal of net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commissionâs contentious 2017 repeal undid Obama-era rules that the broadband industry had sued to stop. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)