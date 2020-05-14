Pandemic piles new pressures on foster children, caretakers

This photo provided by Alexandra Flaherty shows Jessica Overstreet, 26, at home in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Foster children have enormous challenges even in the best of times and Overstreet, who became a foster child in her teens, fears the new reality brought by the coronavirus pandemic has made some foster kidsâ already difficult situations âœ100 times worse.â (Alexandra Flaherty via AP)