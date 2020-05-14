Poll shows a partisan split over virus-era religious freedom

FILE - In this April 12, 2020 file photo, Pastor W.R. Starr II preaches during a drive-in Easter Sunday service while churchgoers listen from their cars in the parking lot at Faith City Christian Center in Kansas City, Kan. As states grapple with when and how to reopen establishments amid the coronavirus pandemic, churches and nonprofits across the country are defending their religious freedom in court, finding success in the less polarizing practice of a drive-in worship designed to gather the faithful in person, at a distance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)