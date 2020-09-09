South African party rejects alleged Trump comment on Mandela

FILE - In this, May 9, 2009 file photo, South Africa's former President Nelson Mandela attends the inauguration ceremony of President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa. According to an account in a book written by Trumpâs former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, published Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump made crude, disparaging remarks about Mandela, that has drawn an angry response from South Africa's ruling African National Congress party and others. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)