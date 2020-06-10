US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew delivers a speech during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Attorneys representing Britainâs Prince Andrew have lambasted U.S. justice authorities, Monday June 8, 2020, for what they described as a violation of commitments to confidentiality in their discussions with him about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, FILE)