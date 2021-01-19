US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

FILE - In this Friday Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, a mourner prays over the etched name of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. Authorities say a U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plotting to blow up the 9/11 Memorial in New York City and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)