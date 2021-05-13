West Virginia trial puts spotlight on sprawling opioid cases

FILE - In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, left, and lawyer Rusty Webb enter the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston, W. Va., for the start of the opioid trial. Local governments seeking to hold companies accountable for the opioid crisis in the U.S. are finally getting their day in court in West Virginia and California. The outcome could lead to broader settlements involving some opioid makers and distributors. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)