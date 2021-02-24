White nationalist radio host gets prison over rape threat, extortion

FILE - This undated booking file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Christopher Cantwell, of New Hampshire. Cantwell, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a separate racist group that he believed was harassing him. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)