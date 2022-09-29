MARBLEHEAD — Humor, drama and moments of wonder will be the centerpiece of a free presentation by Anne Jennison, a native American interactive storyteller, at Abbot Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.
This family event is sponsored by the Marblehead Cultural Council.
Jennison brings 30 years of experience sharing Indigenous lessons, stories and song with audiences of all ages. She's earned Masters Degrees in both storytelling and history.
Jennison has a wealth of cultural and historical knowledge to enrich her timeless “Songs and Stories of the Northeast Woodlands,” including “How Moose Put the Falls in the Merrimack” and “The Great Battle Between Chipmunk and Bear” among others.
She includes a greeting song, frame drumming, and call-and-response in her presentations, and invites the audience to participate.
Jennison, who is chair of the New Hampshire Commission on Native American Affairs, is an affiliate faculty member at the University of New Hampshire Native American and Indigenous Studies Program and a co-creator of the “People of the Dawnland” interpretive exhibit at the Abenaki Heritage Initiative at Strawberry Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Prior to retiring from teaching, she taught American History, World History, Cultural Anthropology, Storytelling, and Native American Studies courses for 20 years at the high school and college level.
Since retiring from classroom teaching, Jennison continues to be an active public educator. She tells native American stories and teaches Abenaki history and culture through her appearances at schools, colleges, powwows, museums, historical societies and libraries. Additionally, Jennison gives demonstrations of Indigenous crafts such as beadwork and birch bark basket making.
Her appearance in Marblehead is part of the town’s events in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The event is sponsored and presented by the Marblehead Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council.
