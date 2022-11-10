DANVERS — Nearly 150 people attended the second annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast sponsored by O’Donnell Funeral Home on Thursday at Danversport.
The funeral home started holding veterans appreciation breakfasts on both Memorial Day and Veterans Day in 2021, according to Chad Craker, the advance planning director for O’Donnell, which has locations in Danvers and Salem.
“We appreciate our veterans and we know that oftentimes they don’t ask for any kind of appreciation,” Craker said. “We thought this would be a good way to give back to them a little bit.”
Craker said the event was attended by veterans of all ages, from a 102-year-old World War II veteran to veterans of the more recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“When you get all these guys together, the conversation just erupts,” Craker said. “It’s just really, really need to see.”
Among the guests were Congressman Seth Moulton, state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Sally Kerans.