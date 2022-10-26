SALEM — A total of 23 people have been charged with running and participating in a massive pill distribution ring that has been operating since 2018 on the North Shore.
Federal prosecutors announced the arrests on Wednesday, one day after a series of searches at various addresses.
Investigators say a significant quantity of the pills were sold on the street as Vicodin and Adderall but were counterfeits that actually contained fentanyl and methamphetamine instead.
"These charges are an important step in slowing and ending the near constant stream of illegal drugs flowing into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in a press release.
Brothers Lawrence Michael "Mikey" Nagle, 32, of Saugus, and Christopher "Cuda" Nagle, 28, of Revere, were identified by law enforcement as far back as 2018 as the leaders of a drug ring that in addition to pills, also distributed cocaine and marijuana.
They allegedly oversaw a network of others, some of whom allegedly oversaw their own rings as well, prosecutors said. Those defendants were Javier "Javi" Bello, 27, of Beverly; Nelson "Nellie" Mora, 29, of Lynn; and Anthony Bryson, 33, of Billerica. Investigators believe that Mora and Bryson also had access to pill presses.
Also charged are:
David "Pinky" Muise, 35, and Edward Ortiz, 32, of Swampscott; Savannah Lee Bartone, 35, of Peabody; Alexander Villar, 33, of Danvers; Kion "Kilo" Shepherd, 31, and Erick "Witchy" Soliz Lopez, 24, of Salem; David Delauri, 30, of Haverhill; Raymond Kulakowski, 26, Frantz Adolphe, 28, Lawrence M. Nagle Sr. (also known as "Tony Dias"), 54, Christopher Tejeda, 21, Melvin Nieves, 23, and Chevon Dorce, 43, all of Lynn; Soyanna Lages, 33, of Somerville; Justin Westmoreland, 24, and Anna Bryson, 59, both of Saugus; Yaira Ramos-Rivera, 39, of Billerica; and Jose Garcia, 45, of Roslindale.
Investigators seized more than 74,000 counterfeit Adderall pills, an amount that weighed more than 52 pounds, during just one search at a Lynnfield address. Other searches turned up hundreds more counterfeit pills made with fentanyl and methamphetamine.
During a search on Tuesday, investigators found a pill press hidden under a bedsheet in a laundry room, along with plastic bags of powdered fentanyl in different colors, as well as Adderall pills made with methamphetamine.
They also found a gun and more pills, hidden inside furniture.
The investigation involved DEA agents, state and local police departments, including Salem, Beverly, Peabody and Swampscott police.