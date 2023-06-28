Countdown
Negro Election Day 2023
Negro Election Day
State Holiday
Inaugural Year
Join Us for the 2023 Negro Election Day & Inaugural Year Celebration
TIMELINE 2023
Friday - 12:00 noon - July 14, 2023
Flag Area - Downtown Salem:
12:00 p.m. - Flag Raising and the Singing of the Black National Anthem
Tour Area - Downtown Salem
3:00 p.m. - Salem Black History Tour
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. July 15, 2023 Park Officially Opens
Park Area:
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Throughout Park - Family unity – grilling, giveaways- family fun
Entertainment:
9:00 am - 7:30 p.m. - Performances
Flag Area:
Vendor Area:
10:00 – 5:30 p.m. - Hours of Operation
Parade Area:
11:30 a.m. - Set Up, Meet and Greet
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Negro Election Day Parade
THEME: Celebrating Our Warriors, our heroes and sheroes
Shell Area:
1:30 p.m. - 2:00p.m. - Awards and Recognition Ceremony and Speakers
*Note: Any activities in Park on July 15, 2023, must be approved by Salem United, Inc. **Security will be enforced.
Sunday - 12:00 noon - July 16, 2023
12:00 p.m. - Salem Black History Tour
Negro Election Day Brochure 2023 Coming In September 2023
Salem Willows Park Map Location Soon
Salem United and Salem Historical Tour Partnership
remond and forten.png
BLACK HISTORY WALKING TOUR OF SALEM
Salem's rich history includes the infamous 1692 Witchcraft Trials, its significance during the American Revolution and what was once the number one seaport per capita in the USA. But few are aware of the incredible contributions of Blacks and African-Americans in our city.
Four years after Gov. John Winthrop wrote the state's first slavery law in 1634, the ship Desire traveled to Providence Island (Bahamas) and traded local indigenous men for African Americans.
They received their freedom in the next century and began to make great strides in the community and major contributions to Salem and the state by influencing policy, establishing businesses and leading the abolitionist movement.
Salem Historical Tours
Salem Black History Tour
8 Central Street
Salem, MA 01970
978.745.0666
For Website
To Contact
Tour Dates:
Friday, July 14th, 2023
3:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 16th, 2023
12:00 p.m.
Tour Location:
8 Central Street
Salem, MA 01970
781-502-5512