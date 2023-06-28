Countdown

Negro Election Day 2023

Negro Election Day

State Holiday

Inaugural Year

Join Us for the 2023 Negro Election Day & Inaugural Year Celebration

TIMELINE 2023

Friday - 12:00 noon - July 14, 2023

Flag Area - Downtown Salem:

12:00 p.m. - Flag Raising and the Singing of the Black National Anthem

Tour Area - Downtown Salem

3:00 p.m. - Salem Black History Tour

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. July 15, 2023 Park Officially Opens

Park Area:

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Throughout Park - Family unity – grilling, giveaways- family fun

Entertainment:

9:00 am - 7:30 p.m. - Performances

Flag Area:

Vendor Area:

10:00 – 5:30 p.m. - Hours of Operation

Parade Area:

11:30 a.m. - Set Up, Meet and Greet

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Negro Election Day Parade

THEME: Celebrating Our Warriors, our heroes and sheroes

Shell Area:

1:30 p.m. - 2:00p.m. - Awards and Recognition Ceremony and Speakers

*Note: Any activities in Park on July 15, 2023, must be approved by Salem United, Inc. **Security will be enforced.

Sunday - 12:00 noon - July 16, 2023

12:00 p.m. - Salem Black History Tour

Negro Election Day Brochure 2023 Coming In September 2023

Salem Willows Park Map Location Soon

Salem United and Salem Historical Tour Partnership

BLACK HISTORY WALKING TOUR OF SALEM

Salem's rich history includes the infamous 1692 Witchcraft Trials, its significance during the American Revolution and what was once the number one seaport per capita in the USA. But few are aware of the incredible contributions of Blacks and African-Americans in our city.

Four years after Gov. John Winthrop wrote the state's first slavery law in 1634, the ship Desire traveled to Providence Island (Bahamas) and traded local indigenous men for African Americans.

They received their freedom in the next century and began to make great strides in the community and major contributions to Salem and the state by influencing policy, establishing businesses and leading the abolitionist movement.

Salem Historical Tours

Salem Black History Tour

8 Central Street

Salem, MA 01970

978.745.0666​

Tour Dates:

Friday, July 14th, 2023

3:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 16th, 2023

12:00 p.m.

Tour Location:

8 Central Street

Salem, MA 01970

salemunitedinc@gmail.com

781-502-5512

