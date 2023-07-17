SALEM — On Saturday, Salem residents celebrated Negro Election Day with music, barbecue, speeches, and the annual parade from Shetland Park to Salem Willows — 282 years after the first Negro Election Day back in 1741, the day has finally been established as a state holiday thanks to a recent bill passed by the Massachusetts Legislature.
“It has not been an easy road,” said Doreen Wade, President of Salem United, the racial equity organization largely responsible for the push for the state holiday. “I had a lot of people who fought against what I wanted to do and how I wanted to do it. But I had persistence and that’s what we as a people, and I do not just mean Black people, I mean American people, can do.”
First started during the era of colonial slavery, Negro Election Day was the day in which Black community members would come together to elect a governor or “King” to act as a mediator, liaison, lobbyist, and advocate between the local government and the Black community.
“Thirty-five years before American independence was declared, and before the Constitution was adopted, there was a democratic system of self-government that took root here in the community, and that’s what this day is about. It’s about celebrating the legacy of self-government, and the power of collective action and unity,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo.
The parade was made up of community activists, dancers, local state and town officials, nonprofit organizations, historical re-enactors, and others. Re-enactors dressed in period clothing and acted as historical figures from the history of Negro Election Day, such as Black King Pompey, who was one of the founders of the election process and the first individual to ever be elected King in the community.
“At the flag-raising ceremony (on Friday), I talked about a petition from 1768 from the Derby family here in Salem, who wrote to the then town council asking them to come up with some sort of law or way to stop Negro Election Day from happening. and I think it’s so powerful to see that our ancestors persisted. They continued to come down here to the Salem Willows, to celebrate, to proclaim their freedom. and I think it’s so powerful that Doreen has really created (Salem United) to make sure that this legacy continues,” said Salem United organizer Michael Corley.
With this past weekend being the first celebration since the bill was passed to make the day an official state holiday, speakers expressed deep gratitude toward the individuals and organizations that made the historic moment possible.
At the event, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll recognized state Sen. Joan Lovely, who wrote the bill establishing the holiday, with a governor’s citation in recognition of her efforts.
“None of this would have been possible, frankly, without (Doreen’s) leadership, the board that she built, and the efforts of members of the Legislature last year. and I want to especially recognize both Representative Tucker, who is now our DA, and Senator Joan Lovely in particular, who has spearheaded this effort,” said Driscoll, the former longtime mayor of Salem.
Reflecting on the long way Salem has come since the very first Negro Election Day, state Rep. Manny Cruz talked about ancestry, descendancy, and the next steps for racial equity in Massachusetts.
“I’m an Afro-Latino, I can trace my ancestry back to the coast of West Africa and the slaves who arrived in the Caribbean,” said Cruz. “And I think about King Pompey and the exercise that he had to engage in to be elected; slaves were denied the right to bodily autonomy, denied the right to vote, and the right to representation and to self-determination in government.
“Now 283 years later, Salem, this same community, elects its first Afro-Latino state representative, a descendant of slaves, and I recognize that that comes with an immense responsibility,” he said. “To be the first means that you cannot be the last. That means that the power is not just for me, I hold it in trust with you. The work is not done because when you make history once, you have to do it again and again. Because someone has to counter the narrative that exists right now in our country that racial equity is an attack on American values. Racial equity is an American value.”