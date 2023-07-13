SALEM — The 282nd anniversary of Negro Election Day will celebrated this Saturday at Salem Willows.
This will be the first year the July 16, 1741 gathering by Blacks is commemorated as an official state holiday.
To help mark the day’s new status, Salem United has chosen Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, as grand marshal of the big Negro Election Day parade on Saturday.
Doreen Wade, head of Salem United, and a driving force behind Negro Election Day activities, said Lovely’s place of honor in the parade was assured by her commitment to make the day — the first known balloting by Black in colonial America — a state holiday. Lovely sponsored the bill and tirelessly advocated for it, all the way to then-Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.
“All of our board feels that without Sen. Joan Lovely, we wouldn’t be here, because she is the senator who helped get the bill passed,” Wade said, adding it was signed into law on July 22, 2022 by Baker. “So, this is actually our inaugural year as a state holiday,” she said.
Negro Election Day began July 16, 1741, during the era of colonial slavery, when Blacks came together, from near and far, to elect a leader, at the time called the “King,” who would advocate for their needs and rights. The gathering moved to the Salem Willows in 1880 and took on more of a family festival atmosphere. By the early 2000s, it had become known as the Salem Black Picnic.
“As you probably know, it was called the Black Picnic but after eight years of research, that’s how I found out that is was the first Black voting system on our country,” Wade said.
Since then, on the third Saturday in July every year, Blacks have been gathering together for fun, food and community.
Wade said she anticipates a good turnout Saturday, possibly exceeding the 5,000 picnickers the event typically draws.
“One thing I do want to stress is that while it was held in Salem, it has roots all through the North Shore, Boston, Cambridge, Medford, Chelsea and Everett. A lot of people are under the assumption is it (only) Salem — that’s not true,” she said.
Wade said the group is active year-round in spreading the word of the Negro Election Day and the contributions Blacks made in colonial America. During the year, Wade spends a lot time working with local schools such as Salem and Beverly to that end.
“We were in Gloucester during Juneteenth and everyone was really receptive,” she said.
The organization recently held an exhibit in Hamilton-Wenham and Wade said she continues to add to the traveling exhibit, with the hopes that the Negro Election Day will someday have a permanent setting.
“I’m just going to keep — every year — going to keep building it and having it. It’s really fun and I enjoy it, but I also enjoy teaching (about) it as well,” Wade said.
For more on Negro Election Day and this year’s events, visit salemunitedinc.org.
2023 NEGRO ELECTION DAY
at Salem Willows Park
Friday, July 14
Noon - Flag Raising and the Singing of the Black National Anthem
3 p.m. - Salem Black History Tour — Downtown Salem
Saturday, July 15
8 a.m. - Park Opens — Family Unity – grilling, giveaways and family fun
9 a.m. - Entertainment begins
10 a.m. - Vendors Open
11:30 a.m. — Set Up, Meet and Greet — Parade Area
Noon - Negro Election Day Parade: Celebrating Our Warriors, Our Heroes and Sheroes — Parade Area
1:30 p.m. - Awards and Recognition Ceremony and Speakers — Shell Area
Sunday, July 16
Noon - Salem Black History Tour — Downtown