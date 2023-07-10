SALEM — The celebration of Negro Election Day has grown dramatically since taken under Salem United’s wing in 2016. Now in it’s 281st year, the date is finally being recognized as a state holiday.
Three days of events tied to Negro Election Day will kick off this Friday, July 14, with a flag raising at Riley Plaza downtown. It will continue Saturday with the annual celebration at Salem Willows Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including a parade that begins at Shetland Park and heads toward the Willows at noon.
With Black history tours also running Friday and Sunday through Salem Historical Tours, the three days of events serve to recognize those who have elevated Salem United since its seminal conversations in 2015 and organization the following year, according to Doreen Wade, the organization’s president.
“What’s different this year than in years past is it’s the first year as a state holiday,” Wade said. “It (legislation) was signed July 22, 2022.”
Negro Election Day was started in 1741, during the era of colonial slavery, when the Black community came together to elect a leader — a “King” — and lobbyist to advocate for its needs and rights.
The event ultimately moved to the Willows in 1880 and began taking on more of a family festival atmosphere. By the early 2000s, with no real leader driving it, it was also commonly known as the “Salem Black Picnic.”
But in more recent years, with greater focus on Black history and racial inequality, and growing public recognition of Juneteenth, there has been more widespread awareness of the historical connection between the phrase “Black picnic” and the lynching of Black Americans.
The act making Negro Election Day a state holiday was signed last year, making 2023 its official inaugural celebration. Organizers are making extra effort to thank and hold up those who have supported Salem United’s mission along the way, Wade explained.
“What we decided to do this year is honor those who have been honoring us,” Wade said. “We want the community to be able to look into our parade and see the people we value and honor.”
This year’s parade has a theme on “Celebrating Our Warriors, Our Heroes and Sheroes,” Wade said. State Sen. Joan Lovely, who was instrumental in making Negro Election Day a state holiday and getting it to then-Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk, will be honored as the parade’s grand marshal.
The event also honors Patricia “Pat” Odom, a retired teacher and Massachusetts Army National Guard recruiter who, in her retirement, has become more broadly recognized as the first Black woman to serve as a recruiter in the Guard.
“I didn’t think much of it when I was in the military, but I was told a few times a month, ‘Did you know you’re the first person — the first female of color — we’ve ever hired?’ and I was the only female,’” Odom said. “I’m just so honored that there’s someone that can look back and realize that Blacks did make a difference. and not only that, but they should be recognized for the things they’ve done — and a lot aren’t recognized. People have ignored me for many years.”
Odom isn’t the only first to be recognized. With Salem Historical Tours’ Black history tour running Friday and Sunday, tour-goers can build a stronger relationship with the others who’ve advanced Black lives in Salem’s past, Historical Tours owner Giovanni Alabiso explained.
“The name people know a lot about is the Remonds, and it’s a big family,” Alabiso said. “There’s also Charlotte Forten, of course now that we have the Charlotte Forten Park. ... But there’s also Robert Morse, the first successful Black lawyer; Capt. Lewis Emilio, who took over the Mass. 54th (Regiment). ... We talk about Judge Sewell too. He wrote an opposition essay in 1700, which I believe was the first one. We talk about the Underground Railroad in Salem, involving the Bowditch boys.”
For all that, Wade said she hopes non-Black members of the community come out and join their neighbors in celebration this Negro Election Day.
“By all of us coming together, we’re basically saying, ‘No more. We’re in this as one,’” Wade said.
“ If people that are not of Black and Brown skin feel they don’t belong at this type of celebration, I ask them, should I not be allowed to come to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, because I’m not white and Irish? It’s the same thing. It’s just a different title.”
For more on all the events and further info on Salem United, visit salemunitedinc.org.
