BEVERLY — Neighbors expressed frustration and a lack of trust over the handling of the contaminated former Varian site Thursday night.
In the first such public meeting in 20 years, residents said they are worried about the safety of their children and criticized Varian for failing to complete a cleanup that has been going on since 1992.
“How do you earn our trust?,” Lexington Drive resident Randy Reinbold asked Varian officials.
Sonning Road resident Rich Tabbut said, “When is Varian going to apologize for contaminating our land?”
About 70 residents attended the meeting at Shore Country Day School, which is located in the neighborhood where residents are worried that underground contaminants from the nearby former Varian site at 150 Sohier Road could get into their homes. The meeting was hosted by Varian Medical Systems, a California-based company that sold the land years ago but is still responsible for the cleanup under state law.
Lori Reinbold told Varian officials that her husband, Randy, tested a spring in the stream next to their home and found high levels of contaminants. She questioned why Varian hasn’t found the same high levels in its testing.
“You’re pouring poisons in my backyard,” she said.
Another resident said she would not have bought her house if she knew the extent of the problem.
Andrew Whitman, a senior vice president for Varian, said the company understood residents’ frustration and is committed to cleaning up the site.
“I totally understand the skepticism,” Whitman said. “We will do whatever it takes to get it done. We want this just as badly as you all.”
Whitman said the company is looking at “every possible remediation that is known” in an attempt to clean up the site. In February the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ruled that the cleanup is not incompliance with state regulations and ordered Varian to come up with a new plan. The company is facing a February 2024 deadline or could face fines.
Mayor Mike Cahill revealed at the meeting that U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, met with the CEO of Varian regarding the cleanup.
“Congressman Moulton is ready to engage as much as we need him to,” Cahill said.
Several residents and public officials pointed out that the failure of the Varian cleanup came to light because of reporting by The Salem News. After a story in 2020, residents formed a neighborhood group and elected officials began putting pressure on Varian, prompting MassDEP to increase its oversight.
