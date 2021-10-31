SALEM — Sitting alongside the Pedestrian Mall in the shadows of Peabody Essex Museum, 85-year-old life-long resident Sally Lander clapped to a local guitarist and walked back and forth as her focus followed the costumes passing by her seat.
"I love it when the music starts," Lander said, her cheeks popping out from behind a mask that otherwise concealed an ear-to-ear smile. "I look at it this way. I'm an old person. I'm not going to be around much longer, and if I can't go out and enjoy myself now? Then forget it."
Halloween, she said, brings out the kid in everyone.
"I'll stay right here to the end," Lander said. "Halloween is a wonderful thing. It brings out people, and they all look so very happy."
Crowds continued to pack downtown Salem as the sun set and darkness yielded to LED-infused costumes. As of 6 p.m., there were no arrests or incidents to report, according to Salem police Lt. John Burke.
The night was expected to continue to 10 p.m., at which points the event stages scattered around downtown would shut down and fireworks would launch off from the Washington at Bridge streets intersection.
The fireworks, as they have for more than a decade prior to COVID-19, mark the end of the night and Haunted Happenings in general. From there, trains will continue taking revelers home until 11 p.m., by which time a chorus of leaf blowers, street sweepers and DPW crew generally take over to clear the city of all hints at October tourism for commuters later in the morning.