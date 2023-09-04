DANVERS — Former Marblehead High School principal Dan Bauer has spent the summer learning the ropes as a first-time superintendent in Danvers. What he knows for sure: He’s ready for the new school year to start.
“We have a wonderful group of administrators, great groups of leaders at the buildings, and so it’s been fun working with them and learning not only how Danvers operates as a school district,” he said, “but also just understanding the community and culture of Danvers is great.”
Bauer was the principal of Marblehead High from 2016 until this summer. Before that, he was an assistant principal at Beverly High School for 10 years, taught social studies at Masconomet for five years and was the head coach of the Beverly Panthers varsity football team for a decade.
Bauer was hired over the winter to take the reins from Interim Superintendent Mary Wermers. While he officially started the job on July 1, the district’s first day on Sept. 6 will be Bauer’s own first run at leading Danvers schools while they’re in session.
“I want to listen, and that’s why I want to hear what people have to say and be able to have conversations,” he said, “and I know that our administrators will feel that same way too.”
Bauer is working with a coach through the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents’ three-year program for new superintendents, which also includes attending a class once a month for the first year.
Already, he has hired a new assistant principal at Holten Richmond Middle School and an interim principal at Great Oak Elementary School.
Nicole O’Leary will be in the interim position this school year after filling the same position at the Sewell-Anderson Elementary School in Lynn last year, Bauer said. She previously worked as a program specialist, a curriculum instruction teacher and a classroom teacher in Lynn Public Schools.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Salem State University and a master’s degree in elementary education from the American College of Education. O’Leary is also a lifelong Salem resident and has served as president of Salem Youth Soccer for 10 years.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. O’Leary and we are working with her on a successful transition to the Great Oak School,” Bauer said.
Tim McGraw was hired as an assistant principal at Holten Richmond Middle School this summer. He’s worked at the school for 12 years, been an English teacher, lead teacher and team leader, and graduated from Danvers High School.
“(I’m) very pleased Tim is joining the administrative team at HRMS,” Bauer said. “He brings a great combination of classroom and school-based knowledge that will be an asset to the HRMS team. He is a strong leader.”
Principal Adam Colantuoni is also settling into his new leadership role at Holten Richmond. Hired this spring, he was previously the interim principal at the Collins Middle School in Salem and has more than 20 years’ experience of working in Massachusetts middle schools.
Wermers is back in her previous role as an assistant superintendent for the district. She was chosen to temporarily lead Danvers after longtime Superintendent Lisa Dana stepped away in spring 2022 while on medical leave following intense criticism over how she handled reports of racist and homophobic hazing on the high school’s hockey team.
The district is working hard to foster a safe school environment that provides a sense of belonging for all students while also challenging them academically and meeting their needs, Bauer said.
“All we can do is move forward,” he said. “You learn lessons from the past in order to move forward and be successful.”
Danvers had two assistant superintendents until Dana left. As he reviews the district this year, Bauer isn’t sure he’ll bring back a second person in the role since the district’s business manager has absorbed the responsibilities of Keith Taverna, who oversaw business operations as Danvers’ other assistant superintendent until he left in the spring of 2022 to become Andover’s superintendent.
“I don’t see any change there,” Bauer said, “but part of the whole review process, too, is looking at structures, not only getting out to meet people and connecting and finding out the great things and areas that need attention, but also looking at our existing system.”
