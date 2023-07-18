BEVERLY — The first residents have moved into The Block at Odell Park, and new businesses are soon to follow.
The Block at Odell Park is the new apartment building at 140 Rantoul St. across from the Beverly train depot. Beverly Crossing president Chris Koeplin, whose company owns the building, said residents started moving in on Saturday.
Meanwhile, three businesses have been signed up to occupy the ground floor retail space — Harbor Sweets, The Castle: A Board Game Cafe, and Salem Five Bank.
“We’ve been fielding very positive reaction to the building, so we’re excited about that,” Koeplin said.
The Block at Odell Park is a six-story building with 106 apartments, first-floor retail space, and a two-level parking garage under the building. Rent ranges from $2,200 for a one-bedroom studio to $4,175 for a two-bedroom, according to the apartment building’s website.
Koeplin said the building is 30% leased at this point, with residents from both within and outside of Beverly.
Harbor Sweets owner Phyllis LeBlanc said she is excited about opening a shop in the building. The company will maintain its longtime chocolate factory and retail location on Leavitt Street in Salem, but LeBlanc said she’s hoping the Beverly location will become a “flagship store” for the business.
“Our goal is to expand our retail and we’d like to do that in areas that are more downtown areas in communities,” LeBlanc said. “We’re a little bit off the beaten track here in our factory. Beverly is such a great city and close by and people know us, so it seemed like a logical transition.”
Harbor Sweets closed its store in the Northshore Mall in May in anticipation of opening in Beverly, LeBlanc said. She said the company is also thinking about a retail shop in downtown Salem at some point.
LeBlanc said she’s hoping to open the Beverly location sometime in the next three months. She said it will include an expanded product line beyond chocolates, with ice cream and maybe fudge.
“We will test some of our products and see what kind of things the community wants,” LeBlanc said. “We want to really make it a fun destination for people looking for treats or gifts.”
“It’s a beautiful space,” she added. “It just seems like a great location right near the train station, with the farmers market on Monday (at the adjacent Odell Park), and all the new condos and apartments going in. We know Beverly’s a great town and we’re excited to be part of the community.”
For The Castle: A Board Game Cafe, the move to The Block will be literally just a few blocks. The Castle has been located at 240 Rantoul St. since it opened eight years ago.
Ryn Grant, who co-owns The Castle with her husband, Kevin, said the new location is larger and also more visible than their current spot.
“We’ve known for a few years that we wanted to move to a bigger location, and we were talking to Beverly Crossing before they even broke ground for The Block,” Ryn Grant said.
“We’re excited about the possibilities for outdoor seating and to be able to build out and have a full kitchen,” she said. “We’ll be able to offer more full-meal options, and we’ll have a full liquor license so there will be more of a bar atmosphere.”
The Castle is hoping to make the move by the end of the summer.
“We have an extremely loyal customer base that really cares about us and has gotten us through the pandemic,” she said. “Now we’re really excited about how we can grow it.”
Koeplin said Beverly Crossing is still looking for a business to occupy a fourth retail space in the building.
