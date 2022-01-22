BEVERLY — Two local companies have teamed up to propose an apartment development that would transform the lower end of Rantoul Street near the Beverly-Salem bridge.
Goldberg Properties and Beverly Crossing announced Friday that they plan to demolish five buildings to make way for one new building with 60 apartments. It would be located on the west side of Rantoul Street, which is on the right as you're heading toward the bridge.
The companies said they would start the permitting process this spring or summer and hope to break ground sometime in 2023 if the project is approved. The building would include one level of garage parking and a small commercial space. The apartments would be studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Beverly Crossing President Chris Koeplin said the project is in the early planning stages and there is no conceptual imagery for what it would look like. He declined further comment beyond a press release.
Mayor Mike Cahill said Beverly Crossing and Goldberg Properties met with him to tell him about the proposal.
"It's interesting," Cahill said. "It's consistent with the transit-oriented model of more housing in the downtown."
Koeplin said in an email that the five buildings that would be demolished are at 4-6 Rantoul St., 8 Rantoul St., 26 Cabot St., 28 Cabot St. and 28R Cabot St. Three of those are currently apartment buildings and two are businesses — Zen's Auto Repair at 26 Cabot St. and Salon Willington at 28 Cabot St.
Koeplin said the height of the new building has yet to be determined. The press release said the project would meet the city's zoning requirements for height and parking. That means it would not require the type of 'relief' from zoning regulations that led to public opposition in previous projects on Rantoul Street.
The companies said the new building's location near the Beverly-Salem bridge would serve as a "gateway" to the city and give residents expansive views of the harbor. They said they would preserve five historic "row houses" on Rantoul Street that are adjacent to the site of the new building.
"The collection of abutting houses tells an important story of Beverly's past and the team is pleased to have a solution that preserves that history," Koeplin said in the press release.
The development would be the latest of several apartment buildings that have gone up on Rantoul Street over the last decade or so. Beverly Crossing is currently building a 106-unit apartment building, called "The Block at Odell Park," across from the train station that is scheduled to be completed early in 2023, according to the company.
Cahill said he realizes there have been several new apartment projects in Beverly over the last several years, but also said there continues to be a need for housing.
"I understand if people look and say, 'It keeps happening,'" he said of the new apartment buildings. "But it didn't happen for a number of years. New housing starts in Beverly for the first 15 years of the century were way below."
The development marks a new partnership between Beverly Crossing, which has built more than 500 apartments in Beverly, and Goldberg Properties, a fourth-generation Beverly-based real estate investment firm that is one of the city's largest downtown property owners.
Andrew Goldberg said in the press release that the Goldberg family started purchasing properties on the lower end of Rantoul and Cabot streets in the 1980s and has "carefully considered our options for a redevelopment."
"We feel keeping the 'Row Houses' in place and doing a smaller scale project benefits both the neighborhood and city where we plan to continue to work and live," he said.
Koeplin said the partnership with Goldberg Properties "feels like a natural fit to be working collaboratively on a very special and new community that will enhance a neighborhood and city that we both care deeply about."
Five of the units in the new apartment building must be reserved for households earning no more than 60% of area median income, according to city zoning regulations.
In addition to garage parking, the new building will have a rooftop deck, fitness center, bike storage, "pet-friendly living," and indoor/outdoor gathering spaces, according to the companies.