BEVERLY — A developer is planning to build a 12-unit apartment building along the railroad tracks at Gloucester Crossing as well as a two-unit apartment building up the street.
The first project would be located at the site of the vacant Subway sandwich shop at 386 Cabot St., right next to the railroad crossing gates. A three-story apartment building would be built as an addition to the Subway building, which would remain for commercial use, according to an application before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
The new building would be built on the Subway site as well as on the contiguous vacant lot at 16 Bennett St., which together create a narrow, triangular lot alongside the railroad tracks, the application says. There would be 19 parking spaces and a second entrance from Bennett Street.
The developer, John Mancini, of Medford, is seeking a variance from the zoning board because the building would be larger than allowed by zoning rules for the site, and have fewer parking spaces than required.
The application said the zoning relief should be provided because the difficult location and shape of the property has left it vacant for a long time. It said the project would provide “badly needed affordable housing” for the city, and that the 19 parking spaces would be enough because an MBTA bus stop is located on the curb in front of 386 Cabot.
Mancini is also planning to demolish the former dry cleaning business up the street at 397 Cabot St. and replace it with an apartment building with two duplex units with three bedrooms each. If the city approves, those two units would serve as affordable housing units that the developer must provide as part of the first project.
The former dry cleaning business building, which is vacant, is “structurally deficient and not up to code,” according to the application.
The projects are under review by the city’s Parking and Traffic Commission and must be approved by the ZBA. The affordable housing component must be approved by the Planning Board.
