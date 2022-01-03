BEVERLY — The City Council has its first new leader in 16 years, but not just any leader.
Julie Flowers, the top vote-getter in the five-way City Councilor-at-large race in November, became the first woman to lead the body since it was formed through an update to the city’s political structure. The last woman to lead the deliberative body was Frances Alexander, who twice led the at-large race for the Board of Alderman to become its president for four years leading into the 1980s. The Board of Alderman later became the City Council.
What Flowers did next will lead to some of the body’s first action in 2022.
“As I begin my remarks, I’d like to open with a land acknowledgment statement,” Flowers said. “As we gather here in this place we acknowledge and we honor the Naumkeag and Pawtucket peoples on whose ancestral land we stand.”
Flowers pushed for the councilors to create their own statement in the coming year. A similar recognition was read in Salem’s virtual inaugural ceremonies two hours earlier.
“As we work toward greater diversity, equity and inclusion, we recognize our own need to decolonize our own systems,” Flowers said. “I’m honored to be standing here with all of you, embarking on this part of our shared journey together.”
Flowers then recognized a Beverly resident who might be part of the reason why she’s the first woman to lead the Council since its formation: Paul Guanci, who led the body for 16 of his 20 years as an at-large Councilor and didn’t seek re-election in 2021.
“I’ve been thinking too about advice Paul gave me when I was stepping into my first term on the Council,” she said. The advice was “never to be worried about asking questions, to never be hesitant to ask what I didn’t know nor hesitant to use my unique voice.”
In his inaugural address, re-elected Mayor Mike Cahill gave a brief spotlight to increasing diversity within the city’s expansive borders.
“As the 2020 census underscores, the city of Beverly continues to grow in the diversity of our people,” Cahill said. “We’re blessed that people from all over continue to discover our city and choose to make their homes and lives here. ... Soon, the race equity audit of city government we’ve been working on will be complete.”
Cahill also mentioned upcoming work on rezoning Bass River and enhancing building design standards while continuing to push for transit-oriented housing that capitalizes on the city’s commuter rail stops. This, he explained, could pull cars off the roads and lower the city’s carbon footprint.
“These values and more comprise the formula for a sustainable 21st century community,” Cahill said. “We’re excited to implement many of our climate action plan recommendations.”
But it isn’t just on Beverly leaders to push climate initiatives. Every resident must do it, according to Cahill.
“There’s no doubt there’s much for Beverly’s leadership to accomplish,” he said. “I know we, together, are up to this task, and I can’t wait to work with you all. Thank you for this great honor.”
As the event closed, Flowers shared a song by beloved children’s author Shel Silverstein, “Listen to the Mustn’ts,” which implored the city to “listen to the never haves, then listen close to me... anything can happen, child. Anything can be.”
“Together, it really is true that anything can indeed be,” Flowers said. “And with that, I’ll take a motion to adjourn.”
