NEWBURYPORT — The New Black Eagle Jazz Band have been a fixture on the international jazz scene since 1971, bringing the sounds of traditional New Orleans Jazz to audiences all over the world.
From Symphony Hall to Singapore, the New Black Eagle Jazz Band, or The Black Eagles as their fans call them, has delighted audiences with its infectious, uplifting style of traditional New Orleans jazz for decades.
While paying homage to early jazz era greats — Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Duke Ellington — the band developed its own eclectic sound, incorporating spirituals, 1920s and ‘30s popular music and even some numbers by Elvis and Bob Dylan into their show.
But band members regard themselves as the “Keepers of the Flame,” and vow to serve up traditional New Orleans jazz when they appear at 2 p.m., Sunday, at the Maudslay Arts Center, 95 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport.
Maudslay’s not new territory for the Black Eagles. Last year’s show at the relaxing, low-key venue was a roaring success as music fans were giddy with the return of live performances in the midst of the pandemic’s apparently waning days.
Situated in a picturesque corner of the 442-acre Maudslay State Park, the arts center is best known for its summer concert series that utilizes its natural amphitheater with quality acoustics to create a superb listening experience. When it formally opened in 1993, Maudslay was reportedly inspired by Tanglewood.
But Maudslay’s much more than a concert venue, with its restored outbuildings including a chicken coop, piggery and cow barn that comes in handy in event of inclement weather, whether for a concert, a wedding or a reunion. The greenery, park-like setting, historic buildings, easy access, comfy chairs and devoted volunteers make for a great outing, regardless of who is on the stage.
Last year’s appearance at the arts center by the Black Eagles featured an added bonus as guitar legend Duke Robillard, twice Grammy nominated blues master, sat in with the band.
Widely-recognized as one of the premier traditional jazz bands in the world, the Black Eagles play all kinds of venues — from intimate pubs to huge concert halls and leafy park-like settings.
The Black Eagles have been featured at some of music’s most prestigious jazz festivals, including the Newport, Kool, JVC, Tanglewood, Edinburgh, and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festivals.
The band has also appeared in concerts accompanied by symphony orchestras — the Scottish National Symphony, the Delaware Symphony, the Baltimore Symphony and the Boston Pops among many others.
With a Grammy nomination to the band’s credit, a vast repertoire, inspired musicians, and a highly entertaining stage manner, it’s no wonder that the New York Times has noted that the Black Eagles are “So far ahead of other traditional bands...there is scarcely any basis for comparison.”
IF YOU GO
THE NEW BLACK EAGLE JAZZ BAND
Sunday, July 10, 2 p.m.
The Maudslay Arts Center
95 Curzon Mill Road
Newburyport
BLACK EAGLES’ FUN FACTS
STAYING POWER: The band will celebrate its 51st anniversary on Sept 30.
RISING TIDE: The New Black Eagle Jazz Band first gig was aboard the Peter Stuyvesant, a boat moored alongside the Pier Four restaurant in Boston Harbor. The date was Sept. 30, 1971.
JUGBAND FOR KIDS: Band leader Billy Novick’s jug band adaptation of “Peter and the Wolf,” with Dave Van Ronk narrating, premiered in New York’s Lincoln Center.
STICKEY WICKET: Shortly after forming, the band took up “residency” at the Stickey Wicket Pub in Hopkinton, Mass., and stayed for years.
COMMAND PERFORMANCE: Herb Gardner, piano player, served as co-leader of Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks, playing for the inauguration of George Bush, Bill Clinton’s victory party and other high-society affairs.
BIG BIRD: Bassist Jesse Williams, with two Grammy nominations, appeared on the Sesame Street TV show.