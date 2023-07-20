NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center’s Summer Concert Series doubles up this weekend as MAC brings back the ever-popular New Black Eagles Jazz Band Saturday and jazz vocalist Donna Byrne for an afternoon show on Sunday.
The Black Eagles have been around since 1971 and have delighted audiences worldwide with its uplifting sound of traditional New Orleans jazz. Paying homage to the greatest musicians of the early jazz era, the band offers its own eclectic sound, incorporating spirituals, 1920s and ‘30s popular music and even some songs recorded by Elvis and Bob Dylan.
Widely-recognized as one of the premier traditional jazz bands in the world, the Black Eagles perform in a variety of settings, from intimate pubs to huge concert halls. They have been featured in numerous prestigious jazz festivals, including the Newport, Kool and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festivals.
After Saturday’s 7 p.m. Black Eagles’ show, there’s still a full lineup of outdoor concerts slated for the popular venue, located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, a 442-acre gem known for its relaxed, picturesque, park-like surroundings.
Jazz vocalist Donna Byrne, Sunday, July 23, 2 p.m.
Donna Byrne has been invited by none other than Tony Bennett to open several of his shows both in the U.S. and abroad, including a concert at Royal Albert Hall in London. She has appeared on Sunday Open House, has won “Best of Boston Best Jazz Vocals,” and has been nominated multiple times for Boston Music Awards.
Mike Monaghan Quintet, Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m.
A freelance musician for more than 40 years, Mike Monaghan is a jazz player, a woodwind specialist, and a saxophone soloist in both the jazz and classical worlds. During a 40-year career with Boston Pops Orchestra, he’s worked with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney, and Ray Charles, along with Cyndi Lauper, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, and Elvis Costello. He’s played with jazz greats as well, such as Buddy Rich, Chick Corea, Mel Torme and Gerry Mulligan. Joining Monaghan will be Marshall Wood on bass, Ben Cook on piano, Gary Johnson on drums, and John Wilkins on guitar..
Acoustic Roadshow, Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Making its Maudslay debut, Acoustic Roadshow plays acoustic versions of the harmony-rich songs many of us grew up with — The Beatles, CSNY, Steely Dan, The Beach Boys. This quartet of seasoned performers showcases both the vocal and instrumental talents of each of its members — Mike Payette, Chris Leadbetter, Eddie Scheer and Mike DiBari.
Bobby Keyes Trio, Aug. 13, 2 p.m.
Bobby Keyes is a guitarist whose career spans American Roots to Pop Music, working with diverse artists from Jerry Lee Lewis to pop artist Robin Thicke. With his Trio, featuring drummer Marty Richards and bassist Marty Ballou, Keyes performs music that blends rhythm and blues, country, jazz, rock, pop and swing.