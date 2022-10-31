The team behind the Pioneer Charter School of Science is nearly ready to start construction.
Peabody’s Planning Board voted 7-1 on Oct. 20 to approve site plans from the school’s developers. With that vote, the project has received the green lights it needs from municipal boards in Peabody and Danvers to move forward.
The K-8 school is planned to be built on adjacent lots at 57 Pulaski St. in Peabody and 0 Margin St. in Danvers, with plans to open next fall.
About 100 K-2 students started school at Pioneer’s temporary site in Beverly in September.
Once fully open, the charter school would be attended by no more than 594 students and staffed by about 85 employees. It would mainly pull students from Peabody, Danvers, Saugus and Lynn.
“We are very happy with the Peabody Planning Board and Conservation Commission approvals,” Barish Icin, CEO of Pioneer Charter Schools of Science, said in a statement. “This concludes our due diligence process. Now, we can move on with the closing and then construction. We expect this process to take at least a couple of months.”
Judith Otto was the only Planning Board member to vote against the project. She expressed concern at the board’s Sept. 1 meeting over what she called a lack of recreational space for students on the site.
That concern was brought up again on Oct. 20. The development team said it’s considering adding recreational space for students to the school building’s roof.
“The roof is a want, not a promise, so it is a future consideration that the school would like to have,” said Melissa Galgano, a staff engineer at the firm Hancock Associates.
Traffic is another worry local officials and residents have shared.
Attorney Jack Keilty, who is representing the project, said at the meeting that they have met with the Peabody Police Department’s traffic division and will invite public safety officials to the school once it opens to evaluate how the school can better control traffic patterns if necessary.
“We’re going to work out kind of minor details, and that might even include school drop-off times and things like that,” Keilty said at the meeting. “We want to be coordinated, which we are now. We are not on the same schedule as Bishop Fenwick or as the public school systems, so as such our buses will be slightly off when we talk about the morning and the afternoon traffic.”
The development team has already gotten approval from the Danvers Conservation Commission, and did not need to go before the Danvers Planning Board, said Dominic Slowey, a spokesman for Pioneer Charter Schools.
A standard order of conditions was unanimously approved and issued by Peabody’s Conservation Commission at its Oct. 12 meeting.
While contamination hasn’t been found on the site’s soil during early planning and surveying stages, Conservation Commission Chair Stewart Lazares said at the meeting that contamination has been found in soil in an area nearby.
In line with a request from the commission, a peer review study and the Peabody Board of Health, developers will conduct further evaluation of soil on the site to determine if there’s any contamination that could harm students.
Joe Peznola, director of engineering at Hancock Associates, said at the meeting that an engineer or environmental scientist who is experienced in cleaning up hazardous material contamination, known as an LSP, will test for contamination while workers excavate and segregate soil on the site before it is used again on the property or disposed of off site.
“If the evidence of oil and hazardous materials becomes evident during the excavation, appropriate actions will be taken,” Peznola said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.