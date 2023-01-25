SALEM — The Clipper Ship Inn has new captains at the helm, but the landmark hotel business isn't planning to leave port.
A three-part team of local buyers identified as "40 Bridge Realty, LLC"— Pavel Espinal, Peter Lutts, and Michael Sjogren — bought Clipper Ship Inn, a 54-room, two-building hotel at 40 Bridge St., on Dec. 22 for $4.45 million, Lutts confirmed. The property makes up 3.6 acres on the northern end of Bridge Street Neck, with a total value of $2.8 million between land and two large buildings, according to deed records.
Lutts confirmed that the group intends to keep Clipper Ship Inn a hotel. They declined further comment for the time being, citing those plans being in their earliest stages of development.
The sale comes after years of disputes between the hotel and its business partners, including a scheduled foreclosure auction that was narrowly avoided in 2019. Along with the sale on Dec. 22, a municipal lien certificate issued Dec. 7 showed the property owed more than $39,000 in commercial real estate tax entering 2023, with another $184,210.45 owed to "other unpaid balances" at the time, deeds records show. All past balances owed were paid off at closing, according to city officials.