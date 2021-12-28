DANVERS — Members of the Danvers Select Board have called on fellow member Matthew Duggan to resign from the seat he won last spring over a pair of interactions Duggan had with a town resident earlier this month, including what one member characterized as hurtful comments about the woman’s appearance.
Duggan says he will not resign.
The woman was scheduled to appear on Dec. 13 before the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals on her request for a permit to build an addition. Hours before the meeting, she saw a man outside — later identified as Duggan — taking photos of her home.
When she asked if he was from the ZBA, Duggan told her he was not, but would not tell her who he was or why he was there. The resident’s husband called police, who identified Duggan through home security camera footage the couple provided.
After police went to his home the following night, Duggan sent the woman a message insulting her physical appearance and intelligence, a message Duggan acknowledged sending in an interview on Monday with The Salem News.
“I was angry,” Duggan said.
During last Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Chair Gardner Trask read a statement denouncing Duggan’s behavior both outside the resident’s home and later, when he sent the Facebook message.
Trask, in a statement read at last week’s meeting, called Duggan’s demeanor “defiant and arrogant,” and the message to the woman “personal and disrespectful.”
He said on Monday that the woman and her husband did what just about anyone else would have done under similar circumstances, and were then subjected to a highly personal attack.
Select Board member Dan Bennett, who had also called on Duggan to resign over what he called “hurtful, hurtful” words directed at the resident, walked out of the meeting, saying, “I can’t sit on this board with Mr. Duggan.”
In an interview Monday, Bennett said the behavior outside the resident’s home and the comments to her on social media show a lack of judgment on Duggan’s part. “It’s just uncalled for from a sitting member of the Select Board,” Bennett said. “I’m very disappointed with Mr. Duggan. We worked together trying to save the train station.”
Both he and Trask said Monday that they’ve since received another complaint about Duggan photographing a home.
And while courts have concluded that under the First Amendment, a person does not need permission to photograph what is visible in a public place, Bennett suggested that it’s a matter of courtesy.
But Duggan, who was elected to a seat on the board last spring, refused to step down, saying during the meeting that “I don’t think that what occurred rises to that level.”
Duggan insisted on Monday that the episode “has been blown out of proportion,” and that the criticism he’s received is “unfair.” He also complained that his colleagues had already made up their minds and that Trask wrote the statement read at the meeting prior to their executive session.
“I was in a public street,” Duggan said, saying he has a right under the law to take photographs of buildings and homes that are visible from the street, something he says he does regularly to prepare for Zoning Board of Appeals meetings.
“Every once in a while I have someone confront me,” Duggan said. Asked why he didn’t just introduce himself even if the law does not require him to do so, Duggan said, “I didn’t want to interact with her. I’m in the public space.”
“They may not be comfortable, but I’m within my rights,” Duggan said.
Duggan said he also doesn’t see an issue with continuing to attend and participate in meetings of other town boards and commissions — whose members are appointed by the Select Board.
“Somehow now I’m in quasi-leadership, I’m supposed to tone it back a little,” said Duggan. “One of the attributes that got me elected is that I’m always involved ... I don’t know why I need to be handcuffed or muzzled just because I’m a selectman.”
The board members, meanwhile, said they felt compelled to address the incidents in public, following an executive session, to reassure the community that they will hold their own members accountable at a time when the town has also dealt with issues of racist, antisemitic and homophobic behavior in town by others.
Trask also took issue with Duggan’s refusal to apologize for his comments to the woman.
Duggan said he apologized to his colleagues on the board for drawing negative attention, but does not believe he should apologize to the couple, citing the possibility they may seek a restraining order against him.
He went on to suggest that he may pursue legal action against the resident for providing police with home security footage that included his voice and for what he believes to be defamatory comments on social media.
Trask said that while some on social media have asked about a recall, the town’s existing charter does not provide any provision for one; nor do Select Board members have any legal authority to remove one of their own. Instead, the only action they can take is to remove a fellow member from leadership roles on subcommittees, something the board decided to do during last week’s private session.
