BEVERLY — Essex County is experiencing low unemployment, healthy job growth and increasing graduation rates while at the same time seeing deep pockets of poverty, low student achievement and unequal access to jobs and transportation.
Those were some of the key takeaways from a new trove of data released Thursday by the Essex County Community Foundation at its State of Essex County event held at Endicott College.
The updated data came from a website started by ECCF in 2016 that includes 100 indicators tracking the quality of life in Essex County, ranging from jobs to housing to education.
In a presentation to an audience of about 400 people, ECCF Executive Vice President Stratton Lloyd said Essex County’s population is aging and growing in diversity. The Hispanic population in the county is up 123% since 2000 while the Black population has increased 90%, he said.
Positive highlights include increasing high school graduation rates and drops in teen birth rates and lead found in children. At the same time, wages are stagnant and costs, particularly for housing, are increasing. Lloyd said nearly 35% of people in Essex County are living below what is considered a living wage.
“This data, these 100 indicators, serve as a call to action for all of us,” Lloyd said.
Lt. Gov Kim Driscoll, who served as the keynote speaker, said the data aligns with many of the priorities of Gov. Maura Healey’s administration. Driscoll said the state is in an “unprecedented” housing crisis, with a shortage of units driving up costs.
Driscoll said Massachusetts is 200,000 housing units short of what it needs but is producing only 20,000 new units per year.
“We can’t wait 10 years to catch up,” she said.
Driscoll said the administration’s proposed budget calls for the highest investment ever in K-12 education, including funding to help students with their mental health in the wake of the pandemic.
“This is definitely, the last two years, the saddest generation of young adults we’ve seen in American history,” she said. “Anxiety. Depression. Suicidal thoughts. A loss of togetherness has really impacted a lot of our teenagers and young adolescents.”
“It does feel like we’re at an inflection time coming out of this pandemic,” Driscoll said.
The event included videos highlighting the impact of Essex County Community Foundation programs in the areas of advanced manufacturing training, arts and culture, and digital equity. The foundation and its nearly 275 charitable funds have granted $136 million to nonprofits, schools and students since 1998.
ECCF President and CEO Beth Francis told the audience that she hoped they would be inspired by the stories of community impact, which she said are fueled by “incredible partnerships between public, private, nonprofit and the philanthropic sectors.”
The foundation’s Impact Essex County data can be found at https://impactessexcounty.org/.
