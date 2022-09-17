PEABODY — Yasmin Robinson, 18, has watched family members struggle with health issues since she was a little girl. She loves kids — especially her four younger siblings — and wants to help families like hers by one day becoming a pediatrician.
She’s now one step closer to that dream thanks to a $125,000 grant that has upgraded the medical assisting program at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
“This program has shown me a lot,” Robinson said. “I’ve gained so many friends. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge. It can be stressful sometimes, but honestly, it’s worth it.”
The money was awarded by the Baker-Polito administration’s Capital Skills Grant program. Since 2015, the governor’s office has awarded about $129 million to schools and education programs across the state to promote vocational and technical programs.
At PVMHS, the grant upgraded the medical assisting program with a fully-fledged health care simulation lab.
Seven medical office stations and a pediatric station have been installed in areas of the program’s four rooms at the high school, along with new medical-grade tools and classroom furniture.
Robinson demonstrated how to weigh, measure and give a baby CPR using these new tools at the official unveiling of the program’s upgraded space last week. The sim doll she used weighed 1.7 pounds, she told onlookers, and had a chest circumference of 39 cm.
“Some kids don’t know what they want to do, and I feel like I’m on the right path,” she said.
The program also bought a $30,000 simulation man that has a heartbeat, can scream and moan like a patient, breathes and can have fake blood drawn from it or give fake urine samples. Instructors also bought detachable limbs that can change the mannequins’ gender or simulate wounds, lesions and various diseases.
New geriatric simulation kits show students what being older can actually feel like. Weighted vests, knee pads and gloves make it harder for them to move, and special headphones and goggles impair their hearing and vision.
“This equipment is to help them see what it’s like to be patient and how to give them care with empathy,” said Shannon Spinosa, director of the school’s career and technical education programs. “Put on that stuff. Are you going to be that medical assistant who says to an elderly man ‘jump up on the table?’”
The medical assisting program has already seen success. One of its students, Trinity Cabrera, stepped in to help save a seizing classmate last spring with CPR training she had gained in class, and seniors in the program can intern in physician’s offices for more than 180 hours and sit for a medical assistant certification.
Seniors Allie Fleming and Mia Philbrook spoke at the event about opportunities they’ve had in the health care field so far.
Philbrook, who hopes to become a trauma surgeon, interned at the hospital’s Peabody location. She worked in radiology, did administrative work and got to see the process and results of MRIs, ultrasounds and X rays first hand.
Fleming wants to be an orthopedic surgeon. She interned at the Center for Adolescent Behavioral Health Research at Boston Children’s Hospital, where she shadowed doctors, was a team member for mental health research and sat in on meetings with medical staff.
“As you can see from our experience, we had authentic learning, colleague collaboration and the ability to network with health care professionals who we aspire to become,” Fleming said.
Class of 2018 graduate Troy Cappos also spoke at the event. He said he joined the medical assisting program early as a high school freshman “just to fill credits.”
Now, he is an assistant athletic trainer at Gordon College.
“I can’t wait to share the things that I see and the things that I do,” Cappos said. “And I would not be where I am today if it was not for (Spinosa) and the medical assisting program here at Peabody High.”
The program only took up one classroom when he first started. Over the next four years, students had access to better equipment, clinicals became available for upperclassmen and doors started opening for Cappos.
He started volunteering at Lahey Physical Therapy in Danvers as a sophomore. He didn’t get to do any medical work himself, but spoke to patients and built relationships with health care professionals.
Medical assisting quickly became his favorite class and, he decided, was what he wanted to do after graduation.
“The one thing that I’m most proud of is being a graduate of the Peabody High medical assisting program,” Cappos said.
Spinosa was the medical assisting instructor up until this summer. She now oversees the entire career and technical education department at PVMHS, which has also seen upgrades to its cosmetology and culinary arts programs thanks to a recent grant.
She’s excited for upgrades to the criminal justice and early childhood education programs that will be finished this spring through a similar capital skills grant for $270,000.
While she’s excited to improve the entire department, she said she still has a soft spot for the medical assisting program.
“This summer, I was spending so much time with my former graduates who were calling me up and working in the medical profession,” Spinosa said. “I’m a nurse, so now they’re no longer my students, they’re my colleagues and we’re working together to keep people healthy.
“That’s where it comes to fruition,” she said. “That’s what makes me so proud.”
