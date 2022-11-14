SWAMPSCOTT — The town of Swampscott is facing another legal challenge to its $98 million elementary school project, a development that could potentially delay the start of construction.
Lawyers for Brait Builders, a South Shore construction firm, filed suit last week, asking a judge to stop the town from entering a contract with CTA Construction Managers LLC.
The School Building Committee voted earlier this month to select CTA, a Waltham-based firm, as the general contractor on the project, which when complete will consolidate the town’s elementary schools in one location.
But that vote came just days after Brait and two other groups, the carpenter’s union and the Foundation for Fair Contracting, filed bid protests with the Attorney General.
Last Monday, Brait went to court as well, asking that the court issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would stop the town from signing a contract with CTA at least until those bid protests are resolved.
Under state law, public construction projects like new schools must be awarded to the lowest qualified bidder. Part of the process of determining whether a company is qualified to be awarded a contract involves scoring them on a number of metrics including prior project experience and the background of the proposed project team.
At issue: Brait and the other bid protesters say CTA was scored unfairly because its bid package failed to disclose that one of the firm’s principals will be leaving, and included six school projects completed more than five years ago, outside of a “lookback” period. Those projects include Beverly High School and Newburyport’s Bresnahan School.
Additionally, CTA also included Amesbury’s new elementary school as a completed project, though it is ongoing.
And, the complaint alleges, the examples of recently-completed projects were far smaller and less costly than the 154,000-square-foot Swampscott plan.
Jeff Hazelwood, of CTA, said he couldn’t comment in detail on the litigation but said “the accusations in the complaint are false and we are confident we will prevail in court. We’re thrilled to build a beautiful building and to partner with Swampscott.”
Brait’s complaint says that its bid package received an overall score of 98 while CTA was scored at 73. A score of 70 is required to be considered as a qualified bidder. Two other firms also bid on the project, W.T. Rich and a joint venture of J&J/GVW.
Brait alleges that without what it calls “misrepresentations” by CTA, CTA would not have been qualified to be awarded the contract.
A hearing on Brait’s request for an injunction, originally scheduled for Thursday, was canceled late Wednesday.
Bid protests are not unheard of; Brait and CTA were involved in a bid protest in the Beverly High School project, for example.
Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said it has been a “challenging time” for school construction projects, with inflation a major concern. He said the town is doing its “due diligence as we move forward with a project that is extraordinarily needed by our school children.”
This is the second court challenge this year to aspects of the project.
Last spring, the Unitarian Universalist Association of Lynn filed suit over what it contends is inadequate compensation from the town for taking both permanent and temporary easements across its property. That litigation is still pending, the church’s lawyer, Peter Flynn, confirmed Wednesday.
In response to questions about whether the litigation could hold up the release of state funding for the project, Fitzgerald said he is “confident” that won’t stop the project.
“We have an excellent school building committee and helpful colleagues in the Massachusetts School Building Authority to ensure these projects stay active,” said Fitzgerald.
