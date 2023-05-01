SALEM — A new marine services technology program is starting up at Salem High School to help students dip their toes into opportunities on the North Shore’s waterfront.
The program is a pathway through the school’s automotive technology shop, since many of the equipment, skills and machinery this field deals with can be applied to fixing boats or developing marine technology, said James Rowley, an automotive technology and marine services instructor at the school.
The goal is to introduce and familiarize students with job opportunities linked to the ocean. Think boat repair shops, the Coast Guard and even the new offshore wind project coming to Salem this decade.
“The marine industry in this town is humongous,” Rowley said. “There’s a certain amount of connection that these kids need so that when they’re down at the harbor, and they’re looking at boats going out to build a wind turbine, they know that there’s a lot of great things going on out of that harbor and a lot of great opportunities.”
Students will receive training certifications through Yamaha as part of the program. They will also work on boat motors and other marine systems, including offshore wind and solar trainer systems through a partnership with Crowley, the company behind Salem’s offshore wind project, said Mario Sousa, Salem High’s director of career and technical education.
“We really target sustainable industries as part of our pathways,” Sousa said. “Having Crowley as a partner really helps us understand the need for these workers and what the skills are that they need to leave here with.”
The offshore wind industry is also expanding rapidly, Sousa said. Especially in Salem.
“We are really focusing on training our students with transferable skills that could not only be applied to a welder building a steel structure in Boston, but could also be applied to a welder building offshore wind equipment,” he continued.
This new venture for Salem High is still in its early stages, but has already received equipment donations from Yamaha and Crowley along with tools and grants from the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, which has connected the program with local partners who will help advise the program.
Randall Lyons, executive director of the association, hopes this program will help businesses fill significant employee shortages in the local boating industry.
“The job and career opportunities available are well paying and exciting roles with opportunities for growth,” Lyons said. “Creating a pipeline of future employees at SHS is a great step in the right direction for a region with a rich maritime history.”
Some students have already gotten to work on boats inside the automotive shop this spring, with more opportunities rolling out in the fall, Rowley said. Most high school trade programs in the state don’t have maritime trade programs like this, making the new pathway at Salem High extra exciting, he added.
“I’m from Salem, all my children graduated here, and so we’re trying to connect the community with the industries around it,” Rowley said.
His 16-year-old daughter BB Rowley is a sophomore at Salem High who is excited to get hands-on experience in the maritime program next year.
She’s the vice president of the school’s Women in Trades Council and a waterfront enthusiast. Already, she’s worked on the Friendship tall ship in Salem through the National Parks Service and hopes to become a launch boat driver in the city’s harbor once she turns 17.
After graduation, she wants to attend the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and become an engineer officer on a boat.
“I’m really excited that they’re having this course because that prepares you for this industry,” she said. “Not only does Salem High have multiple trade opportunities, it’s adding one more CTE program and giving more options to kids who want to go down that path.”
The school’s medical assisting program has also recently been upgraded with two Anatomage machines that cost $90,000 each and were covered by a state Capital Skills Grant, Sousa said.
These table-like devices are the same ones used at Harvard Medical School and have large touch screens that show students images of real-life cadavers of all ages. With only a swipe of a finger, students can see different layers of that person’s body, like their muscles, skeleton or internal organs, and can digitally cut into it to learn about anatomy and the causes of that person’s death.
“We’re so lucky to have them,” teacher Kellie DeYoung-Donlon said while giving a demonstration of the new devices to her class Thursday. “The fact that Salem has this program and is one that is really growing is so great, because we have a lot of great regional technical schools in the area, but the problem is accessibility.”
The program is six years old and teaches students about medicine and primary care like the kind you would see at a doctor’s office or urgent care center.
For senior Neely Harrington, the program has been a great stepping stone for what she wants to do. She’s participated in summer medical science programs at Harvard thanks to her time at Salem High, and will attend Quinnipiac University this fall for the school’s physician’s assistant program.
“It all goes hand in hand and makes me feel super prepared for Quinnipiac and all of my different endeavors in life and in the medical field,” Harrington said.
