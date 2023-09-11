BEVERLY — The City Council has taken the first of two votes necessary to ban stores and businesses from accepting deliveries between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The new ordinance was proposed by Ward 5 City Councilor Kathleen Feldman after she received complaints from residents of the Beverly Commons apartment complex about middle-of-the-night deliveries to Shaw’s at the North Beverly Plaza.
“This is specifically about Shaw’s and its proximity to Beverly Commons,” Feldman said. “However, I would make the argument that I believe in this for any other residents who are that close to a grocery store or is receiving noisy deliveries at that hour.”
“This is not a mom-and-pop store. This is not a local business,” she said. “They can get on a delivery cycle to be later. There’s plenty of other hours that they can receive deliveries.”
The ordinance would not apply to businesses like Dunkin’ Donuts and coffee shops that serve food on their premises and rely on early-morning deliveries.
“The only stores that this really applies to are the grocery stores that are getting deliveries before 6 a.m. and after 11 p.m.,” Feldman said.
Businesses could be fined $50 for each violation.
The proposal passed, 7-2, on Tuesday night and requires a second vote at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 18 to make it official because it is an ordinance change. Councilors Hannah Bowen and Scott Houseman expressed concern that the restrictions are overly broad and voted against the proposal.
A manager at the Shaw’s in North Beverly referred questions to the company’s media relations office, which did not return messages seeking comment.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.