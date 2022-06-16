PEABODY — A new mural of a cherry blossom tree has been unveiled at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School with the goal of spreading hope amid the fight for racial justice.
The names of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman and other figures from history who spurred great social change are etched on the tree’s roots. Cherry blossoms sit brightly on its branches, each adorned with a contemporary figure who gives students hope, ranging from Michelle Obama to some of the school’s own alumni.
Even more striking are the Black butterflies floating around them. They represent George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and others who have been lost to racial injustice.
The mural is a reminder of the fight that’s still left on the road toward equality and justice — and evidence of how much progress has already been made.
“Using those fundamentals and even now having people who are very inspiring to the Black Lives Matter movement, we just really wanted to create something that was captivating and that told the whole story,” said Jada Martinez, a Class of 2022 graduate, co-president of the school’s Culture Club and one of the people honored with a blossom.
The club is made up of a diverse group of students and is a space for those who have experienced discrimination or bullying, or who are looking to embrace their culture and advocate for self-acceptance.
“Culture Club is a safe space for people to talk freely about whatever is concerning them and to get away from whatever problems they may be facing, maybe in school or out of school,” said rising senior Tolulope Adeniyi, the club’s secretary. “We’ll always be there to help them.”
The club wanted to create something that would be on display inside of the school. While they were still doing remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the students decided to create a mural once classes were back in person.
It took nearly two years for the project to be completed. After Adeniyi created a sketch for the piece, she helped cut out the blossoms and butterflies with Co-President Carissa Furtado, a rising senior.
Painting the mural was a group effort between members of the club.
“I hope it’ll get people to just think outside of their bubble and think about people’s feelings and things that happen to other people, and how it affects them even if it’s not directly,” Furtado said. “I just hope it gets more questions being asked.”
The tree will grow with time as members of the club add more names to it. Hopefully, more blossoms than butterflies, said English teacher Mary Henry, one of the club’s advisers.
“The students wanted to have a voice and they didn’t want it to be negative. They wanted to be positive, but also real too,” Henry said.
The mural’s reception has been extremely positive, said English teacher Argy Dobson, the club’s other co-adviser. She’s even seen students stop in front of the piece and take pictures of it as they walk between classes.
“Obviously, it’s not a real tree, but it represents something very real,” Dobson said. “I get very overwhelmed with emotion because of what it represents: Hope for the future, the need for progress and moving forward, but also an acknowledgment of the present and how we can do better as a people.”
A quote from Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb” runs across the top of the mural. It reads, “So let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left.”
That’s exactly what these students are working to do.
“I believe that our mural is that sign of hope for the future, for my community, for Carissa’s community, for Jada’s community, for everyone’s community,” Adeniyi said. “We hope that this inspires so many different types of people.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.