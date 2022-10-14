SALEM — You can’t tell from the ground, but the Collins and Saltonstall school buildings are becoming a whole lot greener.
Large rooftop solar arrays have been installed on the roofs of Collins Middle School, off Highland Avenue, and Saltonstall School, on Lafayette Street, with a ribbon-cutting honoring the projects this past week. While Collins serves grades 6 through 8, Saltonstall covers kindergarten to grade 8.
The arrays are capable of churning out a combined 468.4kW of power — one covering most of Collins can generate just shy of 340kW of power, while Saltonstall covers half the building to crank out about 129kW, according to information provided by partners on the project.
The deal involved the city providing the real estate and Solect Energy of Hopkinton bringing the equipment. The marriage was officiated by PowerOptions, a Boston-based nonprofit that acts as a deal broker between solar-interested property owners like municipalities and the companies seeking to build them out.
“This was a third party-owned purchase agreement. Solect Energy funded this; we own and operate and will deliver energy directly to the school building,” said Matt Shortsleeve, vice president at Solect Energy, at this week’s ribbon cutting. “That (at Collins specifically) displaces 3,700 tons of carbon-equivalent, as opposed to doing nothing. When you add on the Saltonstall School, it adds 1,400 tons that’ll be avoided.”
The school district will also save about $20,000 in its first year on solar, with about 41% of the power at Collins coming from the roof instead of the grid, according to Shortsleeve.
“As the electric market prices fluctuate, we expect that savings to continue to grow.”
Walter Gray, solar program manager at PowerOptions and a Salem resident, said the projects “may seem like a drop in the bucket. But it’s actually extremely inspiring to me, because it’s a step in the right direction in doing our part.”
“Climate change is obviously an immediate threat globally and regionally that we can even feel here at home on the North Shore,” Gray said. “We can’t control what happens in other country and even other parts of our own country, but we can have some control in what we do here — and that’s exactly what we need to focus on first.”
Schools Superintendent Steve Zrike said the installs were “a no-brainer for us.” The reason why ties into much more than bucks shaved off the electric bill, however.
“It allows us as a school district and city to reduce our energy costs and invest them into the education of our students,” Zrike said. “We’re always looking for ways to better invest our dollars, and we want as many of those dollars directed toward the education of our students.”
There’s also a sense that the project, just one of many energy-conscious efforts playing out amid the climate crisis, will do more than light classrooms for the students in them. For this, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll evoked another massive project playing out locally: The developing wind marshalling yard down by Salem Harbor Footprint.
“We already have the frameworks within our science and technology and STEM efforts that talk about green energy and what that means,” said Driscoll.
“We’re also talking about workforce initiatives for our young adults starting in high school with the new marine technology program here, of course with what’s happening with the growth of the offshore wind industry.
“All these things are tied together,” Driscoll continued. “It isn’t going to be just something that’s powering their building. It might also be powering their careers and their future. Exposure to this will definitely be part of our efforts.”
