PEABODY — A new year is likely to be full with new developments for Peabody, including affordable housing projects, school safety updates and possibly a new public safety building.
“Over the last couple of years because of COVID, a lot of things have been put on hold,” said Mayor Ted Bettencourt in a recent interview. “In 2023, a lot of projects that we've been looking forward to are going to start to happen in the city and we're very excited about that.”
A new bridge, building and road
Bettencourt, who will likely speak to some of these projects when he delivers his mid-term State of the City address Monday night, said he’s focused on rebuilding the Endicott Street Bridge and revamping Central Street, along with presenting a flood mitigation plan and new public safety building.
A new public safety facility would be located where the police station sits on Allens Lane and feature a full police station, fire headquarters and an emergency management component that could open the city up to more grant opportunities, Bettencourt said. He hopes to present the idea to the City Council in the next month or two.
The city would still have to seek funding to hire a company to design a new facility, so there isn’t a price tag attached to the project yet, Bettencourt said. But he’s hopeful that work can get started this year.
“This is a project that I think is needed and will really set us up nicely in terms of public safety for decades to come,” he said.
The city will also start renovating the Central Street corridor from Wilson Square down to Peabody Square. The project has already received $12 million in funding from state and federal grants to resurface the road and sidewalks, upgrade crosswalks and traffic signals, and add modern landscape and design amenities to the area, Bettencourt said.
“It's going to be a transformational project for that area, making it safer, making it more accessible, improving traffic flow, and I think it's going to improve the lives of tens of thousands of our residents in the city,” he said.
The city spent about $1 million on the project’s design phase, which Bettencourt called a “minimal” contribution in the overall scheme of the project.
He expects construction to start this summer or fall and last for about a year.
The city will also start rebuilding the Endicott Street Bridge this spring or summer, Bettencourt said. The $1.2 million project was awarded a $600,000 state grant last year and will take six months to complete, he said.
Bettencourt also hopes to bring forward a flood mitigation project this year that would help reduce flooding particularly in Ward 3. This follows the construction of upstream retention ponds in recent years that collect stormwater threatening to spill into Peabody Square, Bettencourt said, adding that the city would create another of these ponds in the Lawrence Brook watershed, which stretches from Margin Street at the Salem border down to Walnut Street at the North River.
Affordable housing plans still in the works
The city spent much of 2022 wading through affordable housing proposals. While a 45-unit development at the Mills 58 on Pulaski Street, which will give the city 12 more affordable housing units, was approved in November, there are about four such projects still before the city.
This includes proposed developments off Route 1, Wallis and Oak streets.
About 10.9% of the city’s housing stock is considered affordable, meaning that those units are reserved for households with income at or below 80% of the area’s median income, said Curt Bellavance, the city's community development director.
That’s about 191 units over the state-mandated 10% mark communities must meet.
But about 96 units are expected to be shaved off that number this year since an affordable housing project that was approved for King Street failed to take out building permits within a year of that approval. That's also expected to happen for a similar project on Endicott Street, which has until the end of the month to file those permits, Bellavance said.
“We go back and forth on this (number), since we add to the list of affordable housing units and stuff gets taken off,” he said.
The city also received a grant through Mass Housing Partnership to work with a consultant to assess what steps the city should take following new multifamily zoning requirements for MBTA communities, Bellavance said.
Welch redesign, school safety initiatives underway
The Welch Elementary School is another Peabody building under construction this year.
The city broke ground on the project last spring to update parts of the building in need of repair or upgrades. By this April, renovations to the school’s front entrance, lobby, front-facing classrooms and a new nurse’s office will be completed, allowing students to once again enter through the school’s main entrance, said Superintendent Josh Vadala.
Work will still be underway in the back of the school and its gym, which will take the following school year to complete, Vadala said. He expects the project to wrap up by the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
The West Memorial Elementary School will also get a new roof this summer, and the city is planning to tear down the old Kiley Brothers Memorial School that has sat empty on Johnson Street since the district moved its central offices from it about seven years ago.
Vadala expects demolition to take place in the coming months. While there isn’t a plan for the site’s future use right now, it is in the works.
“It's not in use, it's not really safe, so taking it down is great,” he said. “Having that property, we'll be able to plan some real good use for the city and for the school district there.”
The district is also working with a city-led task force and the state to make traveling to school safer for students following several incidents where students were hit by cars near schools last year, including one where a mother and her two young daughters were struck on Lynn Street.
The task force will determine what sidewalk or road improvements are suitable for areas near each school. The number of sidewalks near the Brown School have already been reduced to funnel students to crosswalks in better monitored and safer points on roadways near the school, Vadala said.
MassDOT will host a safe driving assembly at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School this year. Its Safe Routes to School program will also help educate students of all ages, their families and other community members on road safety in Peabody, Vadala said.
These actions are joined by efforts from Peabody residents to make the state add cameras to the sides of school buses to help monitor and enforce traffic violations.
“There's a push to try to have some political advocacy on that, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye on that,” Vadala said. “Hopefully, Peabody will be leading the way in some of those initiatives.”
Peaker plants and renewable energy
Peabody Municipal Light Plant will host its usual science fairs, bulb sale and senior concert this year while a few big projects get underway.
The plant will add six new electric vehicle charging stations around the city. Two will be located in the Mill Street parking lot downtown, another two will be on Railroad Avenue and the last two will be added to a lot across the street from Petrillo's Italian Kitchen on Foster Street, said PMLP General Manager Joseph Anastasi.
The plant plans to purchase a new battery that will help reduce electricity costs during peak energy use times, Anastasi said. The battery can be charged when electricity is cheap and dispense it to customers when it is most costly, saving ratepayers money, he said.
“It offers us a different way to shave that peak (energy cost) and to save money instead of burning a fossil fuel generator to do it,” Anastasi said.
He expects to hear back this year on an offshore wind project through the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company that could make the plant’s energy portfolio 13% more carbon-free. Currently, the plant is 43% carbon free, he said.
In the meantime, PMLP is replacing its fleet of vehicles with electric ones as they are retired, with two new electric vehicles coming online in January, he said.
PMLP’s lobby and parking lot will undergo minor renovations in 2023. Its website will also be updated to enhance customer engagement and better promote its initiatives, including information about its renewable and non-renewable energy sources.
Construction on a new 55-megawatt “peaker” power plant is also expected to wrap up this year at PMLP’s Pulaski Street substation. The $85 million plant would be powered by oil and natural gas, and only run during peak times of energy use.
Protesters continue to call on the state to conduct health and environmental assessments on the new plant and urge for a greener energy alternatives.
The Peabody Lighting Commission will also elect a new commissioner next month, with Charles Bonfanti stepping down from his spot on the board in December over protestors’ push to stop the plant.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.