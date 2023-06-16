SALEM — The City Council’s approval of a new city budget was relatively routine last week, with a unique twist that it was crafted and refined by three different mayoral administrations.
The council approved a total budget of $194.32 million, a nearly 4% increase over last year, on June 8. It was a budget initially mapped out by then-Mayor Kim Driscoll last year, built on by Acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy earlier this year after Driscoll stepped down to become lieutenant governor, and then presented to the council by Mayor Dominick Pangallo, who was Driscoll’s chief of staff and was just elected last month in a special election.
The city’s budget grew 3.9% from what was approved last year. The school’s share of the budget increased 3.5% in size.
In his introductory letter to the council, McCarthy said increases were driven in part by “several collective bargaining agreements settled mid-year in FY2023.” That led to “atypical increases for several departments, particularly public safety (police, fire, and Salem’s harbormaster), as two years of salary costs are annualized in FY2024.”
“We will continue to strive to exceed the service level expectations of our constituents, while simultaneously ensuring fiscal prudency in all expenditures,” McCarthy wrote. “The mission of city government in Salem is to provide open, honest, and proactive services effectively and efficiently, focusing on the needs of today with a vision for the future.”
Water and sewer rates are due for increases a well, with new rates locked in by the City Council as part of its budget approval. Water rates will increase for residents from $3.72 per 100 cubic feet of service to $4.06, and for non-residential water users from $5.04 to $5.49.
Sewer rates were increased for all residential users from $7.58 to $7.81 per 100 cubic feet. Non-residential users are also seeing an increase, with users of less than 25,000 cubic feet per month going from $11.48 to $11.83 per 100 cubic feet and users of more than that rate going from $14.70 to $15.15 per 100 cubic feet.
The votes came as McCarthy returned to the council for the first time since becoming acting mayor in January. The meeting concluded with the council presenting McCarthy with an official city seal for his service.
In this case, Council President Megan Stott noted that it was a city councilor receiving a seal, instead of a private citizen, where he’s normally one of the officials signing the certificate.
“I love how Mayor Pangallo noted that Mayor Driscoll made the recipe for the budget, you prepped it up and put all the ingredients together, and it was served to us (by Pangallo),” Stott said. “So thank you for doing the hard work — the grunt work. We welcome you back with open arms to the council.”
McCarthy recalled some of the lighter moments in his office since January, and highlighted some of the challenges.
“It was a lot of work. I enjoyed it immensely,” he said. “I’ve said it before, but I’d like to thank all of you for elevating me to that position, allowing me to do it. It was challenging at times, but at the same time, anyone who knows me knows I take what I do very seriously.”
“I can’t say enough about Anna (Freedman, finance director) and all the department heads for the support they showed me during that transition in order to keep Salem moving forward,” he said.
