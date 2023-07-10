PEABODY — The new Sweetgreen location opening at the Northshore Mall Tuesday will donate one meal to Citizens Inn in Peabody for every meal it sells that day.
This is the fast-food chain’s second location on the North Shore, and is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the mall that includes the addition of an L.L. Bean outlet set to open this fall.
Sweetgreen’s new 2,500 square-foot storefront at the Northshore Mall can seat 22 diners inside and 12 diners outside on its patio, according to a statement. It will be open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily on the side of the mall facing Andover Street not far from Legal Seafoods.
“Sweetgreen’s commitment to donating a meal to Citizens Inn for every meal sold on its opening day at the Northshore Mall is an incredible gift to its community,” said Carolina Trujillo, executive director of Citizens Inn. “This act of generosity means a great deal to Citizens Inn and our participants.”
Citizens Inn has provided food, shelter and other resources for those in need on the North Shore since 1984.
“Not only will it provide nourishment to those in need, but it also showcases a powerful collaboration between a socially responsible business and our organization,” Trujillo said. “The donated meals will directly impact our participants, offering them sustenance during challenging times and reminding them that their community cares.”
Sweetgreen, known for its mostly salad menu, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Peabody Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The first 100 customers will receive free ice cream from Treadwell’s in Peabody along with a candle from the local candlemaker Scents for Cents, and the first 50 kids will get a DIY craft kit from downtown Peabody’s Create & Escape.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.